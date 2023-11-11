Kane nets twice for Bayern, Mbappe hat-trick sends PSG to the top in France

HARRY KANE SCORED two first-half goals as Bayern Munich beat promoted Heidenheim 4-2 on Saturday, sending the Bavarians to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Heidenheim replied with two goals in three second-half minutes to equalise and Bayern needed late goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to secure victory.

Bayern finish Saturday atop the table but Bayer Leverkusen — who have won 15 and drawn one of their 16 matches in all competitions this season — can return to the top with a win on Sunday over Union Berlin.

Kane now has 17 goals in 11 league games since joining the German champions from boyhood club Tottenham in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Stuttgart, the returning Serhou Guirassy giving the home side victory with a late penalty, his 15th goal of the season to stay hot on Kane’s heels.

Visiting goalkeeper Gregor Kobel gave away an early spot-kick but stopped Chris Fuehrich’s tame effort, becoming the first Dortmund stopper in a decade to save a penalty in the league.

The visitors did open the scoring with their first shot on target, Niclas Fuellkrug tapping in. Stuttgart struck back shortly before half-time, Jamie Leweling threading the ball perfectly for Brighton loanee Deniz Undav to score.

Guirassy, who missed two league games with a hamstring complaint, came off the bench late and converted the penalty for the win.

A clinical Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 away at high-flying Reims on Saturday to move to the top of the Ligue 1 table, although coach Luis Enrique was still not satisfied with the France captain’s performance.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the third minute in Champagne country and then netted twice more in the second half to give PSG a win which moved the reigning champions to the summit a point above Nice, who drew at Montpellier on Friday.

PSG were also grateful to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who denied Reims a route back into the game with a string of superb saves, as Enrique’s team recovered from their midweek Champions League loss away to AC Milan.

Mbappe is Ligue 1′s leading scorer with 13 goals in 11 appearances this season, with the France captain also having netted twice in European competition.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes struck twice each as Real Madrid thrashed Valencia 5-1 on Saturday to stay hot on the heels of shock La Liga leaders Girona.

Dani Carvajal opened the scoring for Los Blancos before the Brazilian duo took the reins as they romped to victory, to trail Girona by two points after they won at Rayo Vallecano.

Madrid were without key player Jude Bellingham, watching on from a box at the Santiago Bernabeu alongside his mother after he suffered a shoulder injury last weekend from which he has not fully recovered.

Vinicius, who toyed with Valencia’s defence, was facing them for the first time since he was racially abused in the east coast club’s stadium in May, sparking worldwide outrage.

Rodrygo set up his Brazilian compatriot’s goals before scoring two himself on a superb night for a duo who had struggled for form until this week.

Juventus went provisionally top of Serie A on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 home win over Cagliari after AC Milan let slip a two-goal lead and were relieved to cling on for a draw at Lecce.

This was a fifth straight win for Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus who top Serie A on 29 points with their early season title rivals Inter Milan, on 28, playing Frosinone on Sunday.

Juventus play Inter in Turin in late November in what should be an old school blockbuster between the traditional rivals.

Juve’s powerfully built central defender Gleison Bremer was unmarked in the middle of the box when he headed home on the hour to break the deadlock.

Another defensive player Daniele Rugani forced home in equally simple fashion from a corner on 70 minutes to make it 2-0.

Alberto Dossena pulled one back with a bullet header on 75 minutes to break a run of seven clean sheets for Juventus, who then managed to see out the game.

Earlier, Milan blew a two-goal lead at Lecce but sighed in collective relief as a last-gasp wonder goal for the hosts was disallowed in a 2-2 draw.

In a dramatic late incident Lecce forward Roberto Piccoli controlled a long-distance clearance from his goalkeeper, turned and shot past Mike Maignan to send the home fans into raptures. The goal was however disallowed because Piccoli had trodden on a rival’s foot in the build-up.

Despite salvaging a point Milan lost the influential Rafael Leao to injury and had goalscorer Olivier Giroud sent off.

Giroud opened the scoring on 28 minutes before Tijjani Reijnders doubled the lead, just four days after Milan’s crucial Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain. Down in 14th place in Serie A, Lecce looked out of it but came out in the second half with great intent, pulling a goal back at a corner through Nicola Sansone on 66 minutes before Zambian Lameck Banda levelled not long after.