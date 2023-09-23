Harry Kane hits hat-trick for Bayern to set new record

HARRY KANE BETTERED a record first set by legendary German striker Gerd Mueller when he hit a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout of Bochum which took the champions back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Kane fired in Bayern’s second just 13 minutes in, before scoring a penalty in the second half. He added a third with two minutes remaining when he tapped in a low cross from Leroy Sane.

With six goals in five games, the England captain now has more goals in his first five league matches than any other player in Bayern’s history, beating the mark of Mueller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandzukic (2012) who all scored five times in their first five games for the club.

“I’m happy to play my part and I hope there will be many more to come. So far so good,” said Kane.

Kane said he would toast the win with a first-ever visit to Munich’s Oktoberfest beer festival later on Saturday.

“When I came here I said I wanted to get to know the culture and the city — what better place than that?”

Bayern have now beaten Bochum 7-0 in three of their past five fixtures.

– © AFP 2023