Alamy Stock Photo Harry Kane: 'I’ll keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life.'
# One of their own
Daniel Levy reveals Tottenham have Harry Kane buy-back clause
Spurs chairman made the comment at a fans’ forum.
1 hour ago

TOTTENHAM CHAIRMAN DANIEL Levy has revealed he inserted a buy-back clause in the deal that saw Harry Kane move to Bayern Munich last month.

Levy reportedly made the comment – without providing further details – while appearing at a fans’ forum on Tuesday night alongside Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu.

Tottenham’s record goalscorer ended his two-decade association with the club after joining the Bundesliga giants in a deal worth in the region of £100 million.

Levy had been prompted to sell the unsettled striker in order to avoid the possibility of him running down his contract and leaving for nothing the following year.

Kane has made a good start for his new club, scoring four goals in five games, and is set to feature in their opening Champions League clash against Manchester United tonight.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kane revealed how much Spurs still mean to him, insisting: “I’ll keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life.

“I’m really happy to see the team playing the way they are and to see the fans happy is a great thing.”

Press Association
