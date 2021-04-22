BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 22 April 2021
Harry's game but will Kane be able to face Man City in Carabao Cup final?

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason is hopeful the Spurs talisman will be fit to line out against City on Sunday.

By Press Association Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 9:56 AM
Kane hobbles around Goodison Park.
Image: PA
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM INTERIM HEAD coach Ryan Mason is hopeful Harry Kane will be fit for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Kane missed Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Southampton with an ankle injury suffered against Everton on Friday and is in a race to make the Wembley showpiece against Manchester City.

Mason says Kane will be doing all he can to be fit for the final.

“With Harry it is just about taking it each day as it comes,” Mason said. “We know he is doing absolutely everything he can to be back out on the football pitch.

“On Wednesday he wasn’t but hopefully by the end of the week we will know about bit more about that.”

A lot has happened since Kane hobbled off at Goodison Park on Friday night.

Spurs joined the ill-fated European Super League on Sunday, then sacked Jose Mourinho on Monday, appointed the 29-year-old Mason until the end of the season and then pulled out of the breakaway league following widespread criticism on Tuesday.

Mason, who joined his boyhood club as an eight-year-old and made 70 appearances for them, is keen to reunite the club with its fans, some of who protested outside the stadium before the match against Southampton.

He made a good start by delivering a home win that ensures Spurs are somehow still in the race for the top four. They fell behind to Danny Ings’ opener before a second-half comeback was sealed by goals from Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min.

Next up is the chance to send himself into club folklore by ending a 13-year trophy drought against City at Wembley and he hopes the Saints win will build momentum.

“In terms of going into the weekend of course it was important to go into the weekend on the back of a positive result and performance and from the second half we can take huge belief from it,” he said.

“When you go into a big game like Sunday is it is always ideal to go into it with a win. I thought the manner in which we won the game says a lot about the group, the belief, the commitment, the energy it was outstanding in the second half and I am very proud of the group for the effort they showed.”

