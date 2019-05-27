This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I could play if Champions League final was today' - Kane declares himself fit for Liverpool showdown

The Spurs star suffered an ankle injury in April.

By The42 Team Monday 27 May 2019, 4:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,425 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4656455
Harry Kane appears to be on course to be for the decider against Liverpool.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Harry Kane appears to be on course to be for the decider against Liverpool.
Harry Kane appears to be on course to be for the decider against Liverpool.
Image: EMPICS Sport

HARRY KANE HAS declared himself fit to play in a huge boost to Tottenham just five days out from the Champions League final against Liverpool.

England captain Kane injured his ankle against Manchester City on 9 April and played no part in any of the club’s past nine matches.

But, having watched from the stands as Spurs spectacularly overturned a three-goal deficit against Ajax in the semi-finals, he now appears set to make a welcome return in time for Saturday’s clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kane said:

I could play if the Champions League final was today.”

Mauricio Pochettino is the man who ultimately needs convincing and the 25-year-old striker admitted his hopes of leading the line in Madrid are out of his hands.

“I trained Friday, trained Saturday. I’ll train this week and I feel good,” Kane added.

“But, of course, all those decisions come down to the manager and who he wants to pick, who he feels is fit and ready to play.

“From my point of view I feel good, so we’ll just see how this week goes and go from there.”

Pochettino, addressing a news conference at Tottenham’s training complex, offered no guarantees over the scale of his star man’s potential involvement, although the Argentine agreed the signs are encouraging.

“[It's a] very positive the situation with him,” Pochettino said. “We have one week ahead to see how he is progressing.

“It’s so important that he feels well and he’s very positive. We’ll see what happens. I cannot say if he’ll be 100 per cent fit or starting, or on the bench, or out.”

England boss Gareth Southgate recently named Kane in a preliminary squad for next month’s Nations League Finals.

His last goal in any competition was in the national team’s 5-1 victory over Montenegro in March.

