BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Monday 8 February 2021
Advertisement

Harry Kane lauded as 'one of the best strikers in the world' after historic goal

Jose Mourinho admits Tottenham are heavily dependent on the striker.

By Press Association Monday 8 Feb 2021, 9:25 AM
1 hour ago 2,265 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5348440
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring against West Brom.
Image: PA
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring against West Brom.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring against West Brom.
Image: PA

HARRY KANE returned to show Tottenham just what they were missing and left boss Jose Mourinho admiring “one of the best strikers in the world”.

Kane had missed the last two and a half games after coming off with an ankle injury at half-time against Liverpool and things could hardly have gone worse for Mourinho’s men in that time as they were beaten in all three to lose ground in the race for the top four.

But the England captain made a quickfire return and put Spurs on their way to a 2-0 win against West Brom with his 13th Premier League goal of the season, with Son Heung-min also finding the net in a much-needed three points.

Kane, who also has 11 assists this season, went joint second in the club’s all-time scorers list with Bobby Smith on 208 goals and is the key man for Mourinho.

“He is one of the best strikers in the world. Period,” Mourinho said. “There is nothing else to say. The team depends a lot on him, we can’t hide that.

“It’s the goals he can score, the assists he can make, the link play he has, that personality that players like that can have and he is always an important influence for us.

“Today I was promising I was not going to speak about individuals because I am so happy with the compromise of the players to win the game and close this negative series of three defeats, but with the question it is hard to run away from it. He is a very important player.”

Kane, who has a history of ankle problems, was expected to be ruled out for a few weeks but came back after only 10 days after he made it through training on Saturday.

Mourinho added: “Saturday he was training absolutely fine, perfectly normal. Of course a player of his level has the experience to make his own decision – ‘can I play, can I be on the bench, can I start the game?’

“He was clear, he was ready to do it and he did it without any problem.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Sam Allardyce saw his West Brom team lose again and was unhappy with their defensive performance.

The Baggies are shipping far too many goals and – sitting 12 points from safety – Allardyce knows they are entering the last-chance saloon in their bid to beat the drop.

“I’m still facing the same problems 10 games in and those lapses in concentration keep hurting us,” he said. “Harry Kane being alone in our box amazes me but there you go. Son and Harry Kane have scored because of our weaknesses there.

“There is no lack of effort from this group of players, there is no one not trying, I can’t point the finger at anyone for not giving what they have got.

“I am sick of going on about it, it means I won’t be sleeping too well unfortunately. Very, very quickly we will have to start beating any team we come across.

“When we play the big teams we will have to win, that is coming across now with the last 15 games coming and we have to start against Manchester United.

“We have to beat Manchester United like Sheffield United did, like Burnley beat Liverpool, like Brighton beat Liverpool. It is going to have to happen to us very soon.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie