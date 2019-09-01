This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harry Kane hits back at diving claims

The Spurs striker hit the deck after a challenge from Arsenal defender Sokratis.

By AFP Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 7:29 PM
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds the fans.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
HARRY KANE HAS rejected claims he dived in a failed bid to win a late penalty in Tottenham Hotspur’s thrilling 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday.

With just seconds left in a dramatic north London derby, Spurs striker Kane hit the deck after a challenge from Arsenal defender Sokratis in the penalty area.

Kane was criticised after replays appeared to show him throwing himself theatrically to the turf after minimal contact, but the England captain insisted Sokratis’ challenge could have been a foul if it had taken place elsewhere on the pitch.

“The defender made a tired tackle. On halfway I think I’d get that foul. Ref probably thinks I’m looking for it,” Kane said.

“It is 50-50, I could get it in some games. In the box you don’t always get them. He’s come through the back of me.”

Kane had already scored a first half penalty after Granit Xhaka’s foul on Son Heung-min, giving him 10 career goals in north London derbies.

That put Tottenham 2-0 up but Arsenal earned a share of the spoils thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“I feel like were coming off disappointed. We expect to see the game out,” Kane said. 

“The goal hurt us with momentum just before the break. It was an end-to-end game, especially last 10-15 minutes.

“If a few final balls would have been better, we would have created more. It is a shame we couldn’t kill it off. But it is the Premier League and if you don’t kill teams off they come back at you.”

