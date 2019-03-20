This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harry Kane: 'My nana and grandad were Irish, so I had that decision. It never really came'

The Tottenham star said he always wanted to play for England despite his Galway roots.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 6:17 PM
Kane pictured at St George's Park ahead of England's Euro qualifiers.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

HARRY KANE’S GALWAY roots are well documented in this country, but the Tottenham star insists it was always his desire to represent England on the international stage.

The Three Lions skipper was asked his view on Declan Rice’s decision to switch international allegiance ahead of their side’s qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro, with Kane reflecting on his own Irish ancestry and the decision he faced in the early stages of his career.

“My nana and grandad were Irish on my dad’s side, so I had that decision,” he said.

“It never really came about as when I started playing in the Premier League, the England call-up didn’t come too long after.

“But for me I always wanted to play for England. That was my dream.” 

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - London Stadium Kane has welcomed Declan Rice into the England squad ahead of this week's Euro 2020 qualifiers. Source: Victoria Jones

The 25-year-old has close relatives in the Letterfrack and Renvyle area in the Galway Gaeltacht. Kane’s grandfather Michael John Kane was born in Letterfrack before later emigrating to England.

The forward said Rice’s choice was a tough decision to make, but welcomed the promising West Ham midfielder into the international set-up as England look to build on last summer’s impressive run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

“I’m sure it was a tough one for him,” Kane said, “He’s enjoying the season he has been having so far.

“He took the time with his family and close friends and the decision he made is one he thinks will best for his future and no-one can blame him for that.

“I can tell just by being with him for a couple of days he will give everything for his country.”

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

