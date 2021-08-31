Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 31 August 2021
Harry Kane says his conscience is clear after transfer talk

The striker looked set to head to Manchester City for a record fee earlier in the transfer window.

By Press Association Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 10:13 PM
Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Image: PA
Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM STRIKER HARRY Kane insists he has a clear conscience after a summer move to Manchester City failed to materialise.

Kane looked set to head to the Etihad Stadium for a record fee earlier in the transfer window, having returned late to pre-season training as reports of a move rumbled on.

With speculation over his future rife, the England captain then posted on Twitter last week committing himself to Spurs for the foreseeable future.

Tottenham fans chanted “are you watching Harry Kane” as they beat City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season without their talisman in the team.

But Kane says he has no worries about the events of the summer having an impact.

“No, I don’t think so,” he replied when asked if he was concerned his reputation could be tarnished.

Anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs and I was calm with the situation. It was between me and the club, when you know the truth and you know what is going on, your conscience is clear.

“I have had ups and downs and I know a lot of people who know I am a professional athlete and dedicate my life to this game. My focus moving forward is to win silverware at Tottenham and this year is no different.

“We have started brilliantly in the Premier League with three wins and we have a new manager. This is my focus. We want to win as many games as possible and get that trophy I have wanted all my career.”

Kane, who is set to skipper England in their World Cup qualifier away to Hungary on Thursday night, said he is now fully focused on achieving his ambitions at Tottenham.

“I am pretty good at getting away from everything,” he told talkSPORT.

“After the final I was in England for a few days and then went on holiday for a couple of weeks and I was rarely on my phone. I know there was a lot of noise around me but I was calm.

“I knew the situation between me and the club. Everyone had their opinions but I am fully focused with club and country and looking forward to a great year.” 

