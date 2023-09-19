Harry Kane urges Bayern to use Man United struggles 'to our advantage'

BAYERN MUNICH STRIKER Harry Kane said Tuesday his side had to use Manchester United’s struggles “to our advantage” but admitted Erik ten Hag’s struggling side “could be really dangerous” in their Champions League opener.

England captain Kane is set to make his Champions League debut for Bayern on Wednesday after his close-season move from Tottenham.

United have been beset by off-field issues and have also lost three of their opening five Premier League games of the campaign, including Saturday’s embarrassing 3-1 home defeat by Brighton.

“We have to use circumstances to our advantage,” Kane told a pre-match press conference.

Bayern are unbeaten in the Bundesliga and behind only Bayer Leverkusen, with whom they drew 2-2 at the weekend, on goal difference.

“United have been going through a tough spell recently but sometimes that can be really dangerous because they’re looking for a big response,” added Kane.

“We need to be careful.”

The striker will come up against England teammate Harry Maguire on Wednesday and said the defender, who has faced harsh criticism for his recent performances, had been “scapegoated for the way his team have gone in recent times”.

“(He is) one of the best defenders in England history… and a really good friend,” Kane said.

“If he plays tomorrow night, that friendship goes away for 90 minutes.”

United were rumoured to be among the front-runners for Kane’s signature in the transfer window before he moved to Germany.

“Over the summer there were some talks between a few clubs in the background,” he said. “There weren’t too many other discussions when Bayern came in.

“My focus is here. Obviously Manchester are a great club and a really big club as well, but I decided to come here and I’m really happy I have.”

