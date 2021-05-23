BE PART OF THE TEAM

Harry Kane pips Mo Salah to Golden Boot award

The 27-year-old striker made what could be his final appearance for Spurs today.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 23 May 2021, 6:53 PM
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after the Premier League match.
Image: PA
Image: PA

HARRY KANE’S goal in Spurs’ 4-2 win over Leicester meant he pipped Mo Salah to the Premier League Golden Boot award on the final day of the campaign.

Kane, who also topped the assists charts with 14, is keen to move on from his boyhood club after Tottenham also missed out on the Champions League for a second straight year.

But the England captain secured the consolation prize as he slammed home his 23rd Premier League goal of the campaign four minutes before half-time.

Salah could not find the net as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0, meaning he finished the season on 22 goals.

Bruno Fernandes (18), Son Heung-Min and Patrick Bamford (both 17) rounded out the top five in the scoring charts.

Additional reporting by AFP

