Harry Kane pips Mo Salah to Golden Boot award

HARRY KANE’S goal in Spurs’ 4-2 win over Leicester meant he pipped Mo Salah to the Premier League Golden Boot award on the final day of the campaign.
Kane, who also topped the assists charts with 14, is keen to move on from his boyhood club after Tottenham also missed out on the Champions League for a second straight year.
But the England captain secured the consolation prize as he slammed home his 23rd Premier League goal of the campaign four minutes before half-time.
Salah could not find the net as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0, meaning he finished the season on 22 goals.
Bruno Fernandes (18), Son Heung-Min and Patrick Bamford (both 17) rounded out the top five in the scoring charts.
🏟️ 𝟯𝟱 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 23, 2021
⚽ 𝟮𝟯 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀
🅰️ 𝟭𝟰 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀
🔥 @HKane 🔥#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/K8Oumb0MTK
Additional reporting by AFP
