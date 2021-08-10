Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 10 August 2021
Harry Kane could feature against Man City, says Spurs boss Nuno

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to champions City all summer.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Aug 2021
Harry Kane (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM MANAGER NUNO Espirito Santo has said Harry Kane could play in his side’s Premier League opener against Manchester City on Sunday.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to champions City all summer and speculation increased last week when the 28-year-old did not report for pre-season testing and training.

Kane has denied that he refused to train and issued a statement saying he had planned to return on Saturday.

He is now isolating at the club’s training complex following a holiday abroad. His quarantine is due to end on Thursday.

Nuno told Sky Sports News: “All the players that are in the squad are available. Then it is up to us to decide, we can see the best options.”

Asked to clarify if that included Kane, he said: “All the players that are in the squad that work on a daily basis will be options for us.”

Kane is believed to have told Spurs he wishes to leave while City manager Pep Guardiola last week admitted the champions were “very interested” in the player.

Spurs, however, are reluctant to sell a player they reportedly value at £160 million and is contracted for a further three years.

Nuno says talks will be held with Kane to determine the way forward.

He said: “First of all we have to speak about what is going to happen and after that we will hope to solve all the situations.

“We have to solve it together, everybody involved has to solve it together, speaking, having a nice conversation and putting our opinions. Everybody together.”

Nuno has also confirmed that midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who has not been involved in pre-season, is not injured.

Asked why the Frenchman had not featured, Nuno said: “Because you can see he is not in the right moment to join the group in terms of competition.

“No, he is not injured. (It is) not about that, it is about deciding who we want to take.”

