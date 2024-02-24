Harry Kane's injury time winner saves Bayern Munich against Leipzig

HARRY KANE SCORED two goals in the second-half, including an injury time winner, to snatch Bayern Munich a 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig, ending the side’s worst run since 2015.

Bayern had lost three matches in a row for the first time in nine years with the club announcing this week coach Thomas Tuchel would leave in the summer.

Kane broke the deadlock midway through the first half but Leipzig hit back with 20 remaining, Benjamin Sesko equalising for the visitors.

With Bayern looking to concede further ground to Leverkusen in the title race, Kane stepped up and scored in the first minute of injury time, his 27th league goal of the season.

The win keeps Bayern eight points behind Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, with 11 games remaining this season.

Advertisement

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates his goal with Joao Felix. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In Spain, Xavi’s rejigged Barcelona side thrashed Getafe 4-0 to climb to second in La Liga with recalled duo Joao Felix and Raphinha getting on the scoresheet.

The defending champions climbed above Girona and have 57 points from 26 games.

Leaders Real Madrid have 62 points and play their game in hand at home to Sevilla on Sunday.

Real Madrid hope to take their La Liga unbeaten tally to 20 matches as they await old boy Sergio Ramos, who returns for the first time since he left in 2021 to join PSG.

Joao Felix and Raphinha missed the midweek Champions League 1-1 draw at Napoli and their return paid dividends.

“We knew which spaces to attack and opened them up on several occasions and that’s where the goals came from. It’s a victory which gives us a little more peace of mind,” said Xavi.

Brazilian forward Raphinha broke the deadlock on 20 minutes latching onto a deep pass with a well-timed run and slick shot into the bottom corner.

Raphinha was involved in the build-up to the second goal as Felix doubled the lead with a far post tap in after 53 minutes, just after Getafe had hit the post.

Robert Lewandowski thought he’d made it 3-0 just before the hour but was ruled off-side.

The Pole has netted nine goals in his last 13 appearances, but was also twice denied by good saves on Saturday.

Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong did make it 3-0 just after the hour with a well struck shot from outside the box before Fermin Lopez tapped home a rebound in time added on.

– © AFP 2024