Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Advertisement

Harry Kewell: Decision to accept Celtic coaching role was a ‘no-brainer’

Kewell has been added to Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 6:56 PM
6 minutes ago 179 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5798531
Harry Kewell.
Harry Kewell.
Harry Kewell.

HARRY KEWELL CLAIMS joining Ange Postecoglou’s backroom team at Celtic was a “no-brainer”.

Kewell, the former Liverpool and Leeds forward, was brought in as first-team coach at Parkhead by manager Postecoglou last week.

It is his first job back in football since being sacked as Barnet manager last September.

The 43-year-old is relishing the chance work under his fellow Australian Postecoglou, who guided the Hoops to the cinch Premiership title in his first year in charge last season.

Kewell told Celtic TV: “I was actually going for another interview for another job, and I thought it went really well, and I was looking forward to the call back.

“And in between that time, I got a call from the manager (Postecoglou), and the way he spoke to me, the way he presented the job, I said ‘yes’ straight away.

“I didn’t even worry about the next part because I felt it was the opportunity for me to learn from… not only an Australian manager, but a great manager.

“He spoke very positively about how he’s been monitoring me for a while, and I never knew that, so when he did speak to me about the ideas of what I can bring to the team, it was a no-brainer.”

Kewell, who earned 58 caps for Australia, has also had spells in charge of Crawley, Notts County and Oldham.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

He said: “I’m kind of blown away. I haven’t been at a huge club for a while now, so this is all kind of new to me and it’s nervous to come into such a huge club like this.

“I have strong ambitions, but I’m not going to go straight in there and go this, this and this – that’s not me. I want to learn.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie