Harry Maguire is not out injured for a month - he might play tomorrow, says Solskjaer

‘You might’ve mistaken him for Harry Kane,’ says United manager.

By The42 Team Friday 10 Jan 2020, 1:00 PM
Warrior: Maguire could feature despite 'minor' hip injury.
HARRY MAGUIRE IS in contention to feature for Manchester United against Norwich City on Saturday despite reports he was facing a significant spell out with a hip injury.

The most expensive defender in the world missed Tuesday’s 3-1 EFL Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Manchester City.

It was then claimed he was set to be out for an extended period due to torn a hip muscle, seemingly dealing United a massive blow given their dwindling defensive numbers.

But United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has allayed such fears, revealing the England centre-back could start against Norwich in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

“He’s got a chance for tomorrow,” Solskjaer confirmed in his pre-match news conference on Friday. “It was a minor thing.

“I don’t know where the reports are coming from — you might’ve mistaken him for Harry Kane. No, he has a chance. We’ll go through training and see how he reacts.

“It’s not a surprise. He’s a warrior and if there’s a minor problem he’ll put himself up to play. That’s what he did against Wolves. At half time he was feeling discomfort but was adamant he’d be fine.

“He was close to playing against City, just not fit enough, but he’s got a chance now.”

There was less encouraging news for Scott McTominay, however, as the Scotland international is not expected to be back in action until the end of February after suffering knee ligament damage.

“Scott’s out for a while,” Solskjaer added. “I don’t think we’ll see him before the winter break [in February]. Hopefully we’ll see him in February.”

Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are close to being match fit, though, with both yet to make an appearance this season.

Solskjaer said: “Eric and Tim are playing tonight for the reserves, so that will be positive for them. They’ve been training well for a month now. Hopefully they’ll get through that to be available for us again.”

