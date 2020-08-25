This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire found guilty in Greece

The £80million defender was arrested in Mykonos late on Thursday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 24,996 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5185795
Harry Maguire arriving at court on Saturday.
Image: Eurokinissi
Harry Maguire arriving at court on Saturday.
Harry Maguire arriving at court on Saturday.
Image: Eurokinissi

MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery in Greece.

The 27-year-old, who has been named in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, had pleaded not guilty to the charges related to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos on Thursday night.

The verdict returned this evening, after the trial began this morning.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. After the session started, the court called a recess to consider various procedural issues raised by Maguire’s lawyers.

The England defender and two other unnamed defendants were charged with assault and swearing in public, and Maguire was also accused of attempting to bribe a police officer following his arrest.

The two other defendants were also found guilty on similar charges before the court called a recess to decide on sentencing.

None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures, which are usually completed in a single session of court unless procedural delays occur.

More to follow.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

- Additional reporting from Press Association.

