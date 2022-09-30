Membership : Access or Sign Up
Harry Maguire to miss Manchester derby through injury

By Press Association Friday 30 Sep 2022, 2:02 PM
MARCUS RASHFORD AND Anthony Martial are both doubts for the Manchester derby – a clash Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will miss through injury.

Erik ten Hag’s side are playing their first Premier League match since beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on 4 September after the Crystal Palace and Leeds fixtures were called off following the death of the Queen.

High-flying Manchester City are sure to provide a stern test for United, who could be without three first-team players at the Etihad Stadium.

“Harry Maguire is injured and I think for the rest we have some doubts,” Ten Hag said.

“With Anthony Martial, he was training all week with the group so really happy with that situation. He’s performing really well.

“Rashford returns into training so also we are happy with that. For the rest, only the long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are not available.”

