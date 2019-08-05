This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harry Maguire completes £80 million move to Manchester United on six-year deal

The England international has moved from Leicester City to become the world’s most expensive defender.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 5 Aug 2019, 12:45 PM
43 minutes ago 3,500 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4753362
The 26-year-old was unveiled on Monday afternoon.
HARRY MAGUIRE HAS completed an £80 million move to Manchester United, with the 26-year-old joining on a six-year deal to become the world’s most expensive defender.

The England international joined Leicester City in 2017 and made 76 appearances for the club.

“I am delighted to have signed for this great club,” he said on Monday.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.”

He added: “From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team.

“It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Maguire was one of the world’s best defenders and would significantly bolster his squad this season at Old Trafford.

“Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature,” the Norwegian said.

“He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure – coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes – I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

”He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club.” 

