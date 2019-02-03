“We signed a striker and he wanted a goal bonus!”

HARRY REDKNAPP HAS bemoaned the greed of modern-day professional footballers after revealing a former striker wanted an incentivised contract based on his goal-tally.

The former West Ham, Tottenham and QPR boss has seen it all across his 34-year managerial career.

And after one particularly transfer he was confronted by a forward who wanted additional payments for finding the net on regular basis.

He told BT Sport: “I signed a player once, a top player, a fantastic player. We did the deal and he wanted a goal bonus, he was a striker.

“I said ‘what do you think we’re paying you 50,000-a-week for, to miss them?’ It is scary isn’t it?”

Redknapp also suggested Spurs were right not to sign anyone in the recent transfer window and added their squad was strong enough to win the title.

