HARRY SHERIDAN WANTS to build on his experiences with the Emerging Ireland squad as he sees to establish himself with Ulster.

The 23-year-old forward played in two of the three tour games under Simon Easterby in South Africa and is now aiming to use that as a springboard with the northern province.

Sheridan played just 20 minutes off the bench in Ulster’s narrow win over Glasgow in last month’s URC opening round.

It was a notable impact, and the versatile player, who can also perform in the back row, comes into the starting side at lock for tonight’s clash with the Ospreys at the Kingspan Stadium.

Advertisement

“I’ll pile into this one, it’s a big game and a massive opportunity for us. I’d like to fire into this weekend full metal jacket and hopefully we’ll come out with the win,” he said.

The final year Management Science and Information Systems student at Trinity College Dublin is clearly keen to wear his club jersey again.

The rising star made his Ulster debut in January 2023 and will feature alongside Emerging Ireland teammate Cormac Izuchukwu, who has been picked in the back row while fellow tourists Scott Wilson and Jude Postlethwaite are benched.

“I really enjoyed it,” Sheridan said of his Emerging Ireland games against the Pumas and Cheetahs.

“It’s a massive shock for anyone going in there and there is massive expectation from day one to come in and have all your all your detail and stuff like that.

“The level of expectation is there, and I did my best to try and deliver on that,” Sheridan added.

“The level of detail and responsibility is on each player to be around the roles and learn the roles that you’re not meant to be covering.

“With second row and back row for me there is a lot of variety there, so you need to make sure you’re on top of it.

“Within that the level of analysis we were doing, we had so much opportunity over there to run ideas off each other so you’re expected to have those conversations, and it was a given that you were doing that, it wasn’t just a bonus,” he said.