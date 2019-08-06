This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool winger Wilson joins Bournemouth on loan despite impressing in pre-season

The Welshman scored 16 goals in 43 league games for Derby last season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,887 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4754959
Harry Wilson playing for Liverpool.
Harry Wilson playing for Liverpool.
Harry Wilson playing for Liverpool.

BOURNEMOUTH HAVE SIGNED Liverpool winger Harry Wilson on a season-long loan deal.

The Wales international starred for Derby County in the Championship last term, scoring 16 goals in 43 league games under now-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Wilson, who previously impressed in the second tier on loan at Hull City, returned to feature in Liverpool’s tricky pre-season, scoring in friendlies against Borussia Dortmund and Lyon.

But amid reported interest from Newcastle United and Aston Villa, Wilson has been allowed to go out on loan again, linking up with Bournemouth.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s great to be here, great to finally get everything sorted and I can’t wait to meet all the staff and the lads.

“When Liverpool informed me it was a possibility to come here I was keen to get it sorted. I want to play Premier League football and with a great team like Bournemouth.

“With the style of play that Bournemouth are likely to play, I feel that I can fit right in and help the team a lot.”

Wilson has played just once for the Liverpool first team, making his debut in the FA Cup in 2017.

