Leicester sign Harry Winks from Tottenham for £10 million

LEICESTER HAVE completed the signing of Tottenham academy graduate Harry Winks in a £10 million move.

Winks, who becomes the first addition under new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca, progressed through the youth set-up at Spurs to make his debut in 2014 and went on to make 203 appearances for his boyhood club.

First-team chances have been more hard to come by in recent seasons and Winks has decided to help relegated-Leicester in their bid to secure promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

England international Winks first joined Tottenham’s academy at the age of five and went on to become a regular during Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure.

Winks has represented his country on 10 occasions and helped Spurs reach the Champions League final in 2019, but struggled to earn the trust of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

After the midfielder made just 19 Premier League appearances during the 2021-22 season, he was sent on loan to Sampdoria last summer.

While his start to life in Italy was disrupted by an ankle injury, Winks went on to become a regular for Sampdoria and impressed, with Leicester now securing his services on a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have announced the signing of Portugal U21 international Diego Moreira from Benfica.

Moreira, 18, joined Benfica from Standard Liege in 2020 and was part of the side which won the 2022 UEFA Youth League.

Having made his senior debut in May 2022, Moreira featured regularly for Benfica B last season. The teenage winger is part of Portugal’s squad at the European U21 Championship, where they will face England in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Moreira’s arrival on a free transfer follows on from the signings of forwards Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has completed a permanent move to AC Milan.

Loftus-Cheek’s departure is one of several recent outgoings as new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino reshapes his squad ahead of the start of the season.

Arsenal completed the signing of midfielder Kai Havertz, while N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy all headed for Saudi Arabia.

The PA news agency understands that midfielder Mason Mount is also set to depart after Manchester United agreed to sign the England international for an initial £55 million.