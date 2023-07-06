Shelbourne sign Hull midfielder Wood and goalkeeper Fisk on loan for rest for season

LAST UPDATE | 23 minutes ago
SHELBOURNE HAVE SIGNED midfielder Harry Wood and goalkeeper Harry Fisk on loan from Hull City for the remainder of the 2023 League of Ireland season.
The move comes after Turkish millionaire and Hull City owner Acun Ilicali completed a takeover of Shelbourne last week.
Wood, 20, was born in Leeds and came through Manchester United’s academy before joining Hull as an U16. He made his senior debut for the club in the final game of Hull’s title winning 2020/21 League One campaign.
In August 2021, Wood joined League Two side Scunthorpe United on loan, where he made 13 appearances before returning to Hull in January 2022.
Wood was a regular for the Hull U21s last season and made his Championship debut in the final game of the season against Luton Town.
Shelbourne manager Damien Duff said: “We are very happy to have Harry Wood in the building. He has a high level of technical ability and he will no doubt improve our squad.
We were impressed with everything we heard and saw of Harry and were even more so after training yesterday. He is very honest and hard working and will fit nicely into our culture.”
“I’m delighted to join Shelbourne FC on loan, I can’t wait to get playing,” Wood added.
“As soon as I heard I had the chance to come here, I jumped at it. I am looking forward to it, working and learning from Damien Duff and his staff, it’s an unbelievable opportunity to learn new things and improve my game especially under the management.
“Damien and Joey have played at the highest level of football and to work day in and day out under them and the staff is an unbelievable opportunity, the League of Ireland is a competitive league and Shels are a great club with brilliant supporters so I’m looking forward to putting the Red shirt on and doing the best I can.
“I want to try to help the club get European football, which would be a massive achievement.”
The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!