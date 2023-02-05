Cashel Community School show grit and guts to win first-ever Harty Cup

Cashel CS 0-12

Thurles CBS 0-11

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

DAVID VERSUS GOLIATH screamed the local newspapers’ 12-page preview supplements but the underdogs, Cashel Community School, refused to be denied their first-ever Dr Harty Cup title in a performance filled with grit and guts.

The first all-Tipperary final in 106 years of this competition, played out in front of 7,283 spectators, was decided by Éanna Ormond’s stoppage-time winner after Thurles twice battled back to level in the closing stages.

Led by man of the match Ger O’Dwyer, a brother of Aussie Rules star Orla, Cashel were able to disrupt the flow of a Thurles attack that had blasted 13 goals and averaged over 27 points across their five games, restricting them to four points from play.

“We’re not finished yet, we’re going all the way,” vowed Cashel joint-captain Ronan Connolly to huge cheers after lifting the cup alongside Ben Currivan. Both schools now advance to the All-Ireland series.

Connolly unexpectedly lined out in the full-forward line. He couldn’t exert his usual influence for much of the match but scored six points from placed balls and grew into the game with two crucial assists late on.

It was a game of rucks and frees. Thurles converted the first two from Robbie Ryan. Cashel had the next three from Connolly.

The first score from play took 19 minutes to arrive, Fabian Ryan tapping over after good work from Currivan. It was also their last of the half.

Thurles responded with the next three. Aidan Stakelum had their first from play on 21 minutes in between two from Tommy Maher, a free and a fine strike from midfield.

It stayed that way to the break; Thurles CBS 0-5, Cashel CS 0-4.

Again, scores from play were hard-earned in the second half. Currivan, after winning a puck-out, got the only one of the third quarter.

A Connolly 65 levelled it for the fourth time and Cashel would add the next three; another Connolly free followed by points for Oisín O’Donoghue and Adam Daly, both laid on by Connolly.

They led by 0-10 to 0-7 now but when asked the question, Thurles found a response with points from substitute Bill Flanagan, Maher (free), and Robbie Stapleton.

David McGrath edged Cashel back ahead but a Maher free had them level a sixth time into three minutes of stoppage time.

But Cashel seemed to win every contested ball in those final minutes. From the puck-out, Adam Daly spread the play to Currivan, who sent Ormond into space and his effort just had the legs to carry the crossbar.

They had four more shots as the clock ticked down, all wide, but defending from one to 15, they never gave away any last chance.

Cashel are the second first-time winners of this trophy in two years, their success mirroring the underdog tale of St Joseph’s, Tulla, last spring.

Scorers for Cashel CS: Ronan Connolly 0-6 (5f, 1 65), Éanna Ormond 0-1, Ben Currivan 0-1, Oisín O’Donoghue 0-1, David McGrath 0-1, Fabian Ryan 0-1, Adam Daly 0-1.

Scorers for Thurles CBS: Tommy Maher 0-5 (4f), Robbie Ryan 0-3 (3f), Aidan Stakelum 0-1, Robbie Stapleton 0-1, Bill Flanagan 0-1.

Cashel CS

1. Tommy Breen (Boherlahan-Dualla)

5. Daragh Spillane (Fethard), 4. Ciarán Byrne (Golden-Kilfeacle), 2. Cian Ryan (Golden-Kilfeacle)

7. Dylan Fogarty (Boherlahan-Dualla), 3. Jack Quinlan (Fethard), 6. Ger O’Dwyer (unattached)

12. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs) 9. Shane Buckley (Knockavilla Kickhams)

10. Éanna Ormond (Golden-Kilfeacle), 11. Ben Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle, j-capt), 15. Adam Daly (Knockavilla Kickhams)

13. David McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), 14. Fabian Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), 8. Ronan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs, j-capt)

Subs

18. Ross Darcy (Boherlahan-Dualla) for Connolly (55-57, blood)

19. Pádraig Dalton (Golden-Kilfeacle) for Ormond (60+3)

18. Darcy for F Ryan (60+3)

Thurles CBS

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams)

4. Pádraig O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 3. Evan Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), 2. Liam Doyle (Holycross-Ballycahill)

7. Stephen Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris), 6. Jim Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 5. Eoin O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleeiney)

8. Joe Egan (Moycarkey-Borris), 9. Tommy Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, capt)

10. Joe Maher (Moycarkey-Borris), 11. Daniel Rossiter (Durlas Óg), 12. Aidan Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

13. Robbie Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 14. Jimmie Lahart (Holycross-Ballycahill), 15. Robbie Stapleton (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

23. Bill Flanagan (Moycarkey-Borris) for Lahart (37)

19. James Doyle (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Stakelum (43)

25. Darragh Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarty) for R Ryan (45)

24. Jack Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris) for Rossiter (58)

29. Emmet Ralph (Durlas Óg) for O’Connell (60+3)

Referee: Éamonn Stapleton (Limerick)