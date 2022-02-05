Tulla hold off Ardscoil to write their names into Munster hurling history books

St Joseph’s Tulla (Clare) 0-17

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) 0-14

Eoin Brennan reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

ST JOSEPH’S TULLA carved their name into the Harty Cup roll of honour after holding off five-time champions Ardscoil Rís in a worthy final contest in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Having come from behind in all their previous ties, this time the East Clare school held the whip hand for the majority of the second period as they grittily dug out a memorable win.

Despite unfavourably windy and inclement conditions, the opening period turned out to be a compelling seesaw wrestle for supremacy, with the lead changing hands on five occasions and the sides locked together six times by the half hour mark.

Fellow Clare marksmen Sean Withycombe and Niall O’Farrell steered their respective ships with six first-half points each.

Despite facing into a sizeable wind, Tulla’s Withycombe fired three unanswered to nudge his side 0-8 to 0-6 in front by the 26th minute, only for O’Farrell to do likewise for the remainder and inch Ardscoil Rís the minimum clear by half-time at 0-9 to 0-8.

The Limerick college also carved out two glorious goal chances in that period, with Dylan Lynch just clearing the crossbar in the 12th minute before a mishit O’Farrell injury-time free forced goalkeeper Aaron Shanahan to superbly tip the ball onto the post and agonisingly back across the line before it somehow went out for a 65′.

The goalkeeping was excellent throughout, with Ardscoil’s Seimi Gully making an equally impressive double save at the end of a second half that was equally as compelling.

With the gale now at their backs, St Joseph’s Tull swiftly moved through the gears with a six point unanswered rally including braces for Withycombe and Darragh Keogh powering their side to a 0-14 to 0-10 advantage by the two-thirds mark.

Advertisement

True to form, Ardscoil Rís refused to yield and did manage to lower the arrears to one entering the final ten minutes.

However, they also passed up three goals chances as instead Tulla grabbed the last two points — through Withycombe and Colm Cleary — to become the 19th different winner of the prestigious Munster Senior ‘A’ Hurling crown.

Scorers for St Joseph’s Tulla: Sean Withycombe (0-10, 6f, 3 x 65′); Colm Cleary (0-3); Darragh Keogh (0-2); Ronan O’Connor, Oisin Clune (0-1 each)

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: Niall O’Farrell (0-7, 2f, 2 x 65′); Rian O’Byrne, Shane O’Brien, Dylan Lynch (0-2 each); JJ Carey (0-1)

St Joseph’s Tulla:

1. Aaron Shanahan (Tulla)

2. Dara Ryan (Tulla), 3. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 4. Fionn Ryan (Tulla);

5. Mikey McMahon (O’Callaghan’s Mills), 7. Oisin Clune (Feakle), 6. Tony Leyden (Tulla);

8. Ronan O’Connor (Feakle) (Captain), 9. Darragh Keogh (Clooney-Quin);

10. Oisin O’Connor (Feakle), 11. Sean Withycombe (Tulla), 12. Fionn Hickey (O’Callaghan’s Mills);

14. Conor O’Donnell (Broadford), 13. Colm Cleary (O’Callaghan’s Mills), 15. Eoghan McMahon (Crusheen)

Substitution:

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

18. Aaron Curtis (Tulla) for E. McMahon (43)

Ardscoil Rís:

1. Seimi Gully (Clonlara)

2. Evan O’Leary (Ahane), 3. John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Colm Flynn (Sixmilebridge);

5. Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), 6. Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca/Banogue), 7. Michael Gavin (Ballybrown);

8. JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Rian O’Byrne (Crecora Manister);

10. Oisin O’Farrell (Askeaton), 11. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford), 12. Brian O’Keeffe (Murroe-Boher);

14. Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), 13. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Kennedy (Sixmilebridge)

Substitutions:

19. Dara Casey (Sixmilebridge) for Flynn (30), 18. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) for O. O’Farrell (45), 22. Sam Hickey (Adare) for Casey (56)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)