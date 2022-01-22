Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ardscoil Rís power into Harty Cup final at expense of Thurles CBS

The Limerick school will face Clare’s Tulla in the decider.

By Michael Dundon Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 5:02 PM
Ardscoil supporters in Nenagh today.
Image: Ardscoil Rís
Image: Ardscoil Rís

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick 4-18)

Thurles CBS (Tipperary) 1-12

Michael Dundon reports from Nenagh

THREE GOALS IN the opening quarter by Ardscoil Rís of Limerick blitzed Thurles CBS in a one-sided Dr Harty Cup, Munster Colleges senior hurling semi-final at Nenagh.

The Limerick lads ran riot in that opening period with goals from a Niall O Farrell penalty after five minutes, followed by further goals from David Kennedy (11minutes) and man of the match Shane O Brien (12 minutes). Thurles failed to score in that period and were 3-5 adrift at the water break.

Thurles improved on resuming but O’Brien’s second goal for Ardscoil in the 29th minute helped them to an interval lead of 4-11 to 0-5.

The second half was a damage-limitations exercise for the Thurles side who were boosted by Joe Egan’s goal after 37 minutes but they were still trailing 1-8 to 4-16 at the second water break.

Thurles outscored their rivals four points to two in the last quarter but by then Ardscoil had taken their foot off the pedal, already certain of their place in the final against Tulla.

Shane O’Brien was outstanding for Ardscoil, scoring 2-6 from play. They also had huge games from Cian Scully, Niall O Farrell, JJ Carey, and John Fitzgerald.

Thurles CBS never recovered from their poor start despite the best efforts of Joe Caesar, Joseph Egan, Darragh Stakelum, Ciaran McCormack, and Jack Leamy.

Scorers: Ardscoil Rís – S O Brien(2-6), N O’ Farrell(1-2), D Kennedy (1-1), J J Carey(0-3), O O’ Farrell(0-2), R O Byrne, C Scully, D Lynch, P O Neill(0-1 each);

Thurles CBS – J Egan(1-2),J Leamy( 0-5), P Ryan, J Lahart, T Lambe, D Stakelum, B Flanagan(0-1 each)

Ardscoil Rís: S Gully; E O Leary, J Fitzgerald, C Flynn; V Harrington, C Scully, M Galvin; J J Carey, R O Byrne; S O Brien, N O’Farrell, B O’Keeffe; D Lynch, O O’Farrell, D Kennedy; Subs – S Sheehy for O’Leary; W Kearns for Gavin; R McNamara for Flynn; P O
Neill for O’Keeffe

Thurles CBS: A Stakelum; C Woodlock, J O Mara, P Hayes; E Meagher, J Caesar, S Walsh; M Fitzpatrick, D Stakelum; J Egan, McCormack, J Leamy; B Flanagan, J Maher, P Ryan -Subs – O Treacy for Meagher; T Lambe for Hayes; D Rossiter for Flanagan; J Lahart for Maher; K Rafter for O Mara;
Ref -N Malone, Clare

