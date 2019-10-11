This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 11 October, 2019
Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott handed 14-day ban for video mocking Harry Kane

The 16-year-old recorded himself impersonating the England captain alongside a derogatory caption on Snapchat.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Oct 2019, 4:01 PM
21 minutes ago 1,229 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4847699
Elliott made his Liverpool debut last month.
Image: Joe Giddens
Image: Joe Giddens

LIVERPOOL’S HARVEY ELLIOTT has been hit with an FA suspension that will seem him unavailable for domestic club football for a period of 14 days after a video emerged of him mocking Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The clip, that was posted on Snapchat and recorded while Elliott was still a Fulham player, shows the 16-year-old derogatorily impersonating the Spurs striker under the caption “Fucking mong”.

Jurgen Klopp signed the talented forward in the summer, with Elliott having made his first-team debut for the Reds in their Carabao Cup win over MK Dons in September.

The England U17 international is Fulham’s youngest ever player after featuring for them in a Carabao Cup tie against Milwall in September 2018 at just 15 years of age.

He is also the youngest player to have played in the Premier League after coming on as a substitute against Wolves in May 2019, although he hit the headlines shortly after his move to Anfield after the impersonation video emerged on social media.

The player would go on to apologise to Kane for his actions in an update posted on Instagram.

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league-amex-stadium Spurs striker Harry Kane. Source: Gareth Fuller

He wrote at the time: “I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet.

The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

“I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I’ve been brought up, and I am truly sorry.”

And the FA released a statement on Friday confirming Elliott’s punishment which will see him unable to play domestic football until 24 October, while he has also been ordered to pay a fine of £350 and complete a “face-to-face education course”.

