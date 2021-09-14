Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 14 September 2021
Advertisement

Liverpool midfielder Elliott undergoes surgery after suffering serious ankle injury

The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher at Elland Road on Sunday.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,346 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5548882
Harvey Elliott leaves the pitch on a stretcher.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Harvey Elliott leaves the pitch on a stretcher.
Harvey Elliott leaves the pitch on a stretcher.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER HARVEY Elliott is undergoing surgery on his dislocated ankle today, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during the 3-0 win at Leeds on Sunday with the serious injury after a challenge by Pascal Struijk and had an operation on Tuesday.

“I spoke to him the night after the game and he was in the best possible place at that moment,” said Klopp.

“Today he is in London and will have surgery today. We all wait for news from that.”

Elliott’s team-mates were clearly disturbed by the seriousness of the injury at the time but they have all rallied round since.

What happened with Harvey made me sad. It’s difficult to deal with that when you’re on the pitch,” said goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

“All the players have a big role to support him, we need to do our best in this time.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Leeds announced on Tuesday that they have appealed against Struijk’s red card.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie