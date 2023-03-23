Hasan takes five as Bangladesh demolish Ireland for 101

PACER HASAN Mahmud claimed his maiden five-wicket ODI haul as Bangladesh ploughed through Ireland for just 101 runs in Thursday’s third and final 50-over match of the tour in Sylhet.

Hasan finished with 5-32 while Taskin Ahmed claimed 3-26 to leave Ireland struggling in overcast conditions and all out in just 28.1 overs after the tourists elected to bat first.

Fellow pace bowler Ebadot Hossain took the rest with his 2-29 to condemn Ireland to their lowest-ever score against Bangladesh.

Curtis Campher top-scored with 36 while Lorcan Tucker made 28 after surviving a golden duck when Liton Das dropped his catch at slip.

Hasan struck in his opening spell to leave Ireland tottering at 22-3 in the ninth over.

Taskin removed Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie for six before Tucker turned up the aggression to hit Ebadot for three fours in one over.

Ebadot soon had his revenge, taking two wickets in two balls, and Taskin sealed Ireland’s collapse with a double strike in his seventh over.

Bangladesh won Saturday’s opener by 183 runs and lead the three-match series 1-0 after Monday’s second match was washed out by rain.

Ireland will also play three Twenty20 internationals and a Test during their visit.

