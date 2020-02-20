This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-rugby star Haskell booked for MMA debut on card headlined by Irish fighter Gallagher

The former England international will fight at Wembley Arena in May.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 11:54 AM
1 hour ago 2,706 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5014704
A new challenge awaits James Haskell.
Image: Bellator MMA
A new challenge awaits James Haskell.
A new challenge awaits James Haskell.
Image: Bellator MMA

JAMES GALLAGHER (10-1) WILL headline the return of mixed martial arts promotion Bellator to London later this year.

The 23-year-old from Strabane, who fights out of Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, will face England’s Cal Ellenor (8-2) in a rescheduled bantamweight bout at the top of the Wembley Arena bill on 16 May.

The event will also feature the MMA debut of former England rugby international James Haskell. The 34-year-old will enter the cage as a heavyweight against a yet-to-be-revealed opponent.

Before retiring from rugby last May, Haskell won 77 caps for England, travelled on the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour, and played for clubs like Wasps and Stade Francais.

The meeting of Gallagher and Ellenor was due to headline Bellator’s event at Dublin’s 3Arena this Saturday night.

However, when Gallagher was forced to withdraw due to injury, the clash of Leah McCourt and Judith Ruis was bumped up to the top of the bill.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie