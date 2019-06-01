Hat-trick hero dropped as Harry Kane starts Champions League final

Harry Kane has been out of action for two months, but starts tonight.

HARRY KANE WILL start for Tottenham in the Champions League final against Liverpool tonight, it has been confirmed.

It means that Lucas Moura, the player whose hat-trick against Ajax sealed Spurs’ progression to the final, has to settle for a place on the bench.

Kane has been out of action for the past two months, after picking up an injury in the quarter-final first leg against Man City, but has won his race to be fit for Tottenham’s climactic game.

Midfielder Harry Winks also starts for Spurs, having been out injured for a considerable period.

Meanwhile, the one big call Jurgen Klopp had to make sees Georginio Wijnaldum favoured over James Milner in Liverpool’s starting XI.

