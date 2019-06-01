This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hat-trick hero dropped as Harry Kane starts Champions League final

Lucas Moura has to settle for a place on the bench for Spurs.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 6:49 PM
52 minutes ago 4,079 Views 10 Comments
Harry Kane has been out of action for two months, but starts tonight.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images
Harry Kane has been out of action for two months, but starts tonight.
Harry Kane has been out of action for two months, but starts tonight.
Image: Imago/PA Images

HARRY KANE WILL start for Tottenham in the Champions League final against Liverpool tonight, it has been confirmed.

It means that Lucas Moura, the player whose hat-trick against Ajax sealed Spurs’ progression to the final, has to settle for a place on the bench.

Kane has been out of action for the past two months, after picking up an injury in the quarter-final first leg against Man City, but has won his race to be fit for Tottenham’s climactic game.

Midfielder Harry Winks also starts for Spurs, having been out injured for a considerable period.

Meanwhile, the one big call Jurgen Klopp had to make sees Georginio Wijnaldum favoured over James Milner in Liverpool’s starting XI.

