Hawk-Eye say system has 'no historical issues' but no decision made yet on its use in Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final

THE GAA WILL run further tests on the Hawk-Eye score detection system at Croke Park before deciding whether it will be used in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling final.

The system malfunctioned during Saturday’s All-Ireland football semi-final between Galway and Derry, which led to a legitimate Galway point being waved wide. The match officials subsequently awarded the point to Galway, and the system was not used for the second half of the game nor the semi-final meeting of Dublin and Kerry the following day.

Full “end-to-end” testing of the system will continue this week, after which a decision will be made whether to use it in Sunday’s final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

The GAA have received a report from Hawk-Eye investigating the system’s malfunction last weekend that attributes its failure to a “combination of unrelated issues including minor hardware failures.”

Hawk-Eye say the system has had “no historical issues”, and the failure on Saturday was a once-off, “specifically to the Hill-16 end goal for that specific moment in time.”

The GAA will also undertake a review of their own protocols relating to how and when the system should be stood down if there are similar failures in the future.