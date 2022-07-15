Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Friday 15 July 2022
Advertisement

Hawkeye back in use for weekend's All-Ireland fixtures after 'full review'

The system will be back in use for the All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park as well as the ladies’ football semis at the same venue and the camogie quarter-finals in Thurles.

By Gavan Casey Friday 15 Jul 2022, 4:04 PM
17 minutes ago 277 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5818053
The score-detection technology will be in use at HQ on Sunday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The score-detection technology will be in use at HQ on Sunday.
The score-detection technology will be in use at HQ on Sunday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that Hawkeye’s score-detection technology will be back in use this weekend for the ladies’ All-Ireland football semi-finals at Croke Park, the All-Ireland camogie quarter-finals in Thurles, and Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

Hawkeye caused chaos in last Saturday’s All-Ireland football semi-final contest between Galway and Derry when it adjudged a shot by Tribsemen forward Shane Walsh, kicked just before half-time, to have gone wide despite TV replays confirming the ball had travelled between the posts and over the bar.

The error was rectified at half-time and Galway were awarded what was a levelling score at 0-4 to 0-4, but Hawkeye was stood down for the second half.

brendan-cawley-discusses-hawk-eye-before-the-start-of-the-second-half Referee Brendan Cawley discusses Hawk-eye before the start of the second half of Galway's All-Ireland football semi-final victory over Derry. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The GAA consequently confirmed last Saturday night that Hawkeye would not be in use for the following day’s football double-header, leading to speculation that it might not be available, either, for key men’s and women’s fixtures across both codes this weekend.

However, the system will be back in use in both Thurles and Croker from Saturday, the decision made following a thorough review of its reliability.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“The GAA can confirm that following comprehensive testing and a full review of Hawkeye’s score detection technology in recent days, the system will be in use for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final meeting of Kilkenny and Limerick,” read an official statement.

“The system will also be in use tomorrow for the LGFA semi-finals at Croke Park and the Camogie Association’s quarter-finals in Thurles.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie