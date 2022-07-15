Hawkeye back in use for weekend's All-Ireland fixtures after 'full review'

The score-detection technology will be in use at HQ on Sunday.

The score-detection technology will be in use at HQ on Sunday.

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that Hawkeye’s score-detection technology will be back in use this weekend for the ladies’ All-Ireland football semi-finals at Croke Park, the All-Ireland camogie quarter-finals in Thurles, and Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

Hawkeye caused chaos in last Saturday’s All-Ireland football semi-final contest between Galway and Derry when it adjudged a shot by Tribsemen forward Shane Walsh, kicked just before half-time, to have gone wide despite TV replays confirming the ball had travelled between the posts and over the bar.

Advertisement

The error was rectified at half-time and Galway were awarded what was a levelling score at 0-4 to 0-4, but Hawkeye was stood down for the second half.

Referee Brendan Cawley discusses Hawk-eye before the start of the second half of Galway's All-Ireland football semi-final victory over Derry. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The GAA consequently confirmed last Saturday night that Hawkeye would not be in use for the following day’s football double-header, leading to speculation that it might not be available, either, for key men’s and women’s fixtures across both codes this weekend.

However, the system will be back in use in both Thurles and Croker from Saturday, the decision made following a thorough review of its reliability.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“The GAA can confirm that following comprehensive testing and a full review of Hawkeye’s score detection technology in recent days, the system will be in use for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final meeting of Kilkenny and Limerick,” read an official statement.

“The system will also be in use tomorrow for the LGFA semi-finals at Croke Park and the Camogie Association’s quarter-finals in Thurles.”