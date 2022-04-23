Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 23 April 2022
Advertisement

Hawks hold off Heat, Bucks thrash Bulls in NBA playoffs

Trae Young delivered the game-winner for Atlanta.

By AFP Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 9:42 AM
56 minutes ago 343 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5745653
Atlanta Hawks' Point Guard Trae Young (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Atlanta Hawks' Point Guard Trae Young (file pic).
Atlanta Hawks' Point Guard Trae Young (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TRAE YOUNG delivered the game-winner for Atlanta in a 111-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday as the Hawks clawed their way back into their NBA playoff first-round series.

The Hawks cut the deficit in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series to 2-1.

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks grabbed a 2-1 series lead with a 111-81 rout of the Chicago Bulls, and the Phoenix Suns took a 2-1 series lead with a 114-111 victory over the Pelicans in New Orleans.

In Atlanta, PJ Tucker’s three-pointer with less than a minute to play had put the Heat up 110-109 as the clash in Atlanta came down to the frantic final minutes.

With 5.5 seconds remaining Young drove the lane and floated in the basket that proved the difference, with Miami star Jimmy Butler watching his contested three-point effort at the buzzer bounce off the rim.

“I just wanted to try to get to the basket,” said Young, who scored 24 points to lead six Hawks players in double figures. “I knew there was only 10 seconds left… I didn’t want to settle for a three. So I tried to get all the way to the rim and either get a foul or a layup.”

The top-seeded Heat had won the first two games of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series at home.

Their chances of taking a 3-0 stranglehold looked good when a 21-0 scoring run in the third quarter saw them take an 84-68 lead in a game that was delayed more than half an hour after a suspicious package was found outside the Hawks’ arena before the game.

But the Hawks, no doubt well aware that no NBA team has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series, closed the third on a 9-1 scoring run.

Young’s three-pointer knotted the score at 104-104 with 2:26 remaining and it was a dogfight from there.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points off the bench for Atlanta. That included three three-pointers in the Hawks’ fourth-quarter fight-back.

“We’re not losing this game, that’s what was on my mind the whole game and that’s the way we played, especially last quarter,” Bogdanovic said. “We kept believing.”

Young scored 10 points in the final frame and Bogdanovic had nine as the Hawks rallied after being out-scored 31-16 in the third.

“The way we played, the way we didn’t quit until the end, this shows us the character of the team,” Bogdanovic said.

Tyler Herro led Miami with 24 points. Butler and Max Strus added 20 apiece, Butler shaking off a collision with John Collins that sent him crashing to the floor under the basket in the opening minutes.

Miami point guard Kyle Lowry scored just six points before he was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

The Hawks will try to level the series at two games apiece when they host game four on Sunday.

In Chicago, the Bucks shook off the injury absence of Khris Middleton to cruise to a big win over the Bulls.

After DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points in a 114-110 game-two triumph that leveled the series at one game each, the Bucks held DeRozan to just 11 points on four-of-nine shooting.

Grayson Allen scored 22 points off the bench for Milwaukee to help make up for Middleton’s absence. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

- Paul leads Suns -

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis — who started in Middleton’s spot — scored 18 points apiece.

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 19 points, but the Bucks dominated, leading by as many as 37 points in the final quarter.

The Suns were also without a key player, with Devin Booker sidelined by a hamstring strain.

“We knew we were down our MVP in Book, and we all had to step up,” said veteran point guard Chris Paul, who scored 19 of is 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Paul scored 15 of the Suns’ first 23 points in the final period and handed out 14 assists — remarkably without a turnover.

“I’m just happy we got the win,” Paul said.

Deandre Ayton added 28 points and 17 rebounds for the top-seeded Suns, who withstood a 34-point performance from the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie