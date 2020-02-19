Hyde returns, Soroka steps in for Hernan as Ireland U20s head for England

Ulster's Hayden Hyde had to pull out of the win over Wales due to the mumps.

IRELAND U20 BOSS Noel McNamara has been able to recall Ulster pair Hayden Hyde and Ethan McIlroy to his back-line for Friday’s crucial meeting with England in Franklin’s Gardens (kick-off 19.35).

The pair were absent through illness for the win over Wales in Cork in in round two, but return hoping to pick up where they left off after a excellent showings against Scotland.

Two of the stand-outs in the win over Wales do not make the starting XV. Openside Mark Hernan, who scored two first-half tries last time out, has fallen short of fitness due to a back complaint.

His place in the back row is taken by fellow Leinster man Alex Soroka, but the Belvedere man goes in at blindside while Sean O’Brien switches to seven.

John McKee during the warm-up before Ireland faced Wales. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Hooker Tom Stewart also misses out on the starter’s list. The Ulster man was the last of a trio to suffer a bout of the mumps, but he is fit enough to take a place among the replacements while John McKee gets the nod to start.

Luis Faria misses out on the 23 as Sevens flyer Max O’Reilly returns to fitness in time to take a place on the bench.

Ireland U20

15. Oran McNulty (Millfield School/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

14. Ethan McIlroy (Methody College/Queens University RFC/Ulster)

13. Dan Kelly (Kirkham Grammar/Loughborough University/IQ Rugby)

12. Hayden Hyde (Cranleigh School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

11. Andrew Smith (St. Michael’s College/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Crowley (Bandon RFC/Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

9. Lewis Finlay (Down High School/Malone RFC/Ulster)

1. Marcus Hanan (Clane RFC/Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2. John McKee (Campbell College/Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

4. Thomas Ahern (Waterpark RFC/Shannon RFC/Munster)

5. Brian Deeny (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

7. Sean O’Brien (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

8. David McCann (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Harry Noonan (Greystones RFC/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Tullow RFC/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

19. Joe McCarthy (Blackrock College/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

20. Cian Prendergast (Newbridge College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

21. Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

22. Tim Corkery (Kilkenny RFC/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

23. Max O’Reilly (St Gerard’s School/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

England U20

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

14. Gabriel Hamer-Webb (Bath Rugby)

13. Connor Doherty (Sale Sharks)

12. Charlie Watson (Saracens)

11. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

10. George Barton (Gloucester Rugby)

9. Sam Maunder (Exeter Chiefs) Capt

1. Sam Crean (Saracens)

2. Theo Dan (Saracens)

3. Luke Green (London Irish)

4. Hugh Tizard (Harlequins)

5. George Hammond (Harlequins)

6. Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs)

7. Josh Gray (Gloucester Rugby)

8. Rusiate Tuima (Exeter Chiefs)

Replacements:

16. Ben Atkins (London Irish)

17. Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints)

18. Harvey Beaton (Saracens)

19. Chunya Munga (London Irish)

20. Rob Farrar (Newcastle Falcons)

21. Blake Boyland (Bristol Bears)

22. Will Haydon-Wood (Newcastle Falcons)

23. Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)