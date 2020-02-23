This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hazard to miss Madrid's Man City and Barca clashes after suffering ankle fracture

Real Madrid will be without Eden Hazard for a crucial period as the forward sustained more ankle woe.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,291 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5018518
Hazard: "It doesn't look good," admits Zidane.
Hazard:
Hazard: "It doesn't look good," admits Zidane.

EDEN HAZARD IS set to miss Real Madrid’s crucial clashes against Manchester City and Barcelona after suffering a hairline fracture to his right ankle.

The Belgium forward limped off in the second half of Los Blancos’ 1-0 defeat to Levante on Saturday and received treatment for the injury on the bench.

Madrid have not said how much time Hazard will miss but reports in Spain suggest another long lay-off meaning the former Chelsea star will not face Manchester City in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie, or Barca in a crucial Clásico in La Liga next weekend.

A club statement on Sunday read: “Following the tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

It marks another blow for Hazard in a debut campaign blighted by injury, the 29-year-old having only returned from another fractured right ankle sustained against Paris Saint-Germain in November last weekend.

The start of Hazard’s Madrid career was delayed by a hamstring problem he suffered in August and the timing of his latest setback could hardly have been worse.

Madrid’s loss to Levante means they have ceded top spot in La Liga to Barca ahead of the Clásico, while their fight for a 14th European crown restarts in a huge clash with Pep Guardiola’s City.

Speaking after the game, Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted the initial analysis of Hazard was not promising.

“It doesn’t look good,” Zidane told reporters at a news conference.”It can become weak where you’ve had an injury. It is a blow, let’s see.

“It’s sore now but we’ll see tomorrow when we do more tests.”

Hazard has made just 15 appearances for Madrid since joining in a big-money move from Chelsea last July.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie