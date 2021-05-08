BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 8 May 2021
Advertisement

Hazard apologised to me, the players and the club - Zidane

The Belgian star joked with Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma and Edouard Mendy after the full-time whistle on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

By AFP Saturday 8 May 2021, 3:04 PM
28 minutes ago 1,318 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5431994
Eden Hazard (file pic).
Image: Dppi/Irh
Eden Hazard (file pic).
Eden Hazard (file pic).
Image: Dppi/Irh

ZINEDINE ZIDANE said on Saturday Eden Hazard had apologised to him, the players and the club for laughing with Chelsea players after Real Madrid’s Champions League exit earlier this week.

Hazard joked with Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma and Edouard Mendy after the full-time whistle on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, where Madrid had lost 2-0, and 3-1 on aggregate, to go out in the semi-finals.

It prompted an angry reaction from sections of the media in Spain, with Madrid newspaper Marca claiming Hazard’s “popularity is now at rock bottom”.

The Belgium attacker issued a public apology to Madrid fans on Thursday and Zidane said in a press conference that Hazard also said sorry to his teammates.

“Eden has apologised and he did it well, it was not his intention to hurt anyone, that is the most important thing,” Zidane said on Saturday, ahead of Real Madrid’s crucial La Liga game against Sevilla on Sunday.

“He knows what he has to do on the pitch and he’s going to do it. We spoke the other day, after the match, but to say that. He was apologising for his reaction – to me, to the club, to the players – and that’s it.”

Hazard has endured an injury-ravaged two years in Spain since joining from Chelsea in 2019.

Zidane would not address speculation that Madrid will listen to offers for him this summer but disagreed the 30-year-old is not committed to the club.

“All the players have their hearts in the club but for now it hasn’t been possible to see the Eden Hazard we want to see,” Zidane said.

“But I believe he is going to get there. It’s a difficult moment with everything that’s happened but he has a contract and what he wants is to succeed here.”

Sergio Ramos’ future is also uncertain, with another injury ruling the defender out of the game against Sevilla and raising the possibility he has played his last game for Madrid.

Ramos, whose contract expires this summer, has sustained a hamstring injury after making his first appearance in just over a month against Chelsea.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It wasn’t hasty, the other day he played because he was 100 per cent,” said Zidane.

“He trained perfectly but after the 90 minutes, he felt something. He is gutted because he can’t be with the team for this final stretch of the season.”

Real Madrid are two points behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga and level on points with Barcelona, with four games left to play. Barca host Atletico at Camp Nou later on Saturday.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie