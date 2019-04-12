Hazard 'very happy' about Zidane's Real Madrid return

CHELSEA STAR EDEN Hazard has done little to calm rumours linking him with Real Madrid after he revealed his joy at seeing Zinedine Zidane back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard has been consistently linked with Madrid for several months – reports suggesting the La Liga giants have long identified him as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speculation has been particularly persistent since Zidane returned to the club as head coach last month, replacing the sacked Santiago Solari.

Hazard has previously spoken of his desire to play for Madrid, while Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri accepts it will be difficult to hold on to the Belgian if he wants to leave.

And judging by Hazard’s latest comments, the return of Zidane might end up being decisive if the winger does eventually move.

“I am not a Real Madrid player, but as a supporter of Zidane, I was very happy that he came back because football needs Zidane,” Hazard told RMC Sport.

“For Real it is good, for the supporters of Real it is good, but for the other teams a bit less, because Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane win a lot, so it will be difficult.”

Hazard refused to discuss his future any further, though he did hint that his time at Chelsea is limited.

“My future is not something that I want to talk about right now. There are rumours left and right, but for me, I have another month with Chelsea,” he added.

“The end of the season could be wonderful if we win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League for next season.

“We will have to give our all and after that we will see what will happen.”

