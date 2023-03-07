Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO Shamrock Rovers' Trevor Clarke and Cork City's Aaron Bolger receive medical attention after a clash.
# Update
'He seems to be okay' - Relief after worrying injury to Cork City's Aaron Bolger
There was concern for the welfare of the midfielder after a clash of heads.
127
0
Updated 8 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago

CORK CITY’S AARON Bolger, who was involved in a sickening collision of heads during his side’s game against Shamrock Rovers last night, seemed to be “okay” afterwards, according to his manager Colin Healy.  

Bolger collided with Trevor Clarke late on during the 4-4 draw in Tallaght. It was immediately clear by the players’ frantic calls for the medics that it was not a standard injury.

After a several minutes, Bolger was stretchered off and the game resumed with 10 minutes of stoppage time played.

“They’ve taken him to hospital, he seems to be okay but he was shook looking, it was a nasty bang, a clash of heads,” Healy said after the game.

“He will go for further checks. I could see straight away when he went down and wasn’t moving, our doctor and their doctor ran on straight away, they sorted it out which was great – the most important thing is that he’s ok. I would imagine he will stay in [hospital] overnight.”

After the game Cork City tweeted: “Bolger is conscious, and has gone to hospital to be assessed. We’d like to thank everyone for their well wishes.”  

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     