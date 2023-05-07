Heartbreak for Ireland stars as Derby just miss out on play-offs

IT WAS a bad day for Derby County and their Irish contingent as they just missed out on a spot in the playoffs on the final day of the League One season.

Eiran Cashin, David McGoldrick, Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane all started, while James Collins came off the bench as the Rams were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors were hampered significantly by Curtis Davies’ first half sending off.

Their loss meant Peterborough pipped them to a top-six spot, as former Ireland U21 international Jack Taylor scored in their 2-0 win over Barnsley.

Luca Connell and Barry Cotter both started for the home side.

Meanwhile, Irish youngster and Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz scored in Plymouth’s 3-1 win over Port Vale as his side were confirmed as League One champions.

It was a day to forget elsewhere for MK Dons’ Irish contingent as they were relegated from League One.

Warren O’Hara and Conor Grant started and Dawson Devoy came off the bench amid a 0-0 draw away to Buron, while former St Patrick’s Athletic player Darragh Burns and Rotherham loanee Joshua Kayode are also part of the squad.

Morecambe’s relegation was also confirmed as they were beaten 3-2 by Exeter City, with Dan Crowley starting, Irish defender Ryan Delaney coming off the bench and Courtney Duffus also part of the squad.

Accrington Stanley went down too despite a 2-1 win over Oxford, with Irish duo Seamus Conneelly and Leslie Adekoya part of the squad.

Irish-eligible Marcus Harness came off the bench to score as already-promoted Ipswich had to settle for second place amid a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town.

Richard Keogh was an unused sub for Kieran McKenna’s side, while former Bohemians player Promise Omochere started and registered an assist for the hosts, while Cian Hayes came off the bench.

Finally, former Sligo Rovers striker Aidan Keena scored his fourth goal in four games and sixth in total since joining Cheltenham in January as they finished their season with a 2-2 draw against Charlton, while the striker also registered an assist for his side’s late equaliser.

Sean Long and Will Ferry also featured for the hosts.