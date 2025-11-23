Hearts miss chance to extend lead over Celtic

Aberdeen 1

Hearts 0

SCOTTISH LEAGUE LEADERS Hearts missed the chance to extend their lead over Celtic by falling to a first defeat of the season against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Topi Keskinen’s curling strike just before half-time sealed the game for improving Aberdeen.

Advertisement

Celtic’s win over St Mirren had already cut Hearts’ lead at the top to just four points, and the visitors were missing Lawrence Shankland due to a calf injury and Craig Halkett through suspension.

“I thought we were decent throughout the game to be honest. If you don’t take the chances here, if you don’t show the quality and composure needed to win here at Pittodrie then you run the risk of losing the game”, said Hearts boss Derek McInnes.

“We didn’t have too much to do defensively, but we lose the goal on a transition. We give the ball away 20-30 yards into their half, it’s one pass forward and before we know it we’re in a difficult position.

“We felt like we had good control in the game, particularly in the second half, stats don’t matter if you’ve not got the quality. The boys have the quality, it’s been on show all season, but they weren’t quite on point.

“That’s always going to happen, you’re always going to lose a game. We thought we’d done enough today not to lose. I was actually quite encouraged by the performance today without Lawrence and Craig Halkett.”