Friday 5 February 2021
Hearts to swoop for more League of Ireland talent after snapping up McEneff

The midfielder joined the Scottish club earlier this week after starring for Shamrock Rovers and Derry City.

By Paul Dollery Friday 5 Feb 2021, 2:03 PM
Aaron McEneff at Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

HEARTS MANAGER ROBBIE Neilson has revealed that he plans to target the League of Ireland again to strengthen his squad.

The Scottish Championship leaders sought to boost their prospects of a swift return to the Premiership earlier this week by signing Aaron McEneff from Shamrock Rovers.

Neilson is particularly impressed by some of the younger players earning their footballing education here, which looks set to convince him to return in search of more talent.

Former League of Ireland stars Conor McCarthy, Jamie McGrath and Dylan Connolly are all currently excelling in the Scottish top-flight with St Mirren.

Jake Kabia has also made a promising start to life in Scotland, having completed a move to Livingston from Shelbourne last month.

“We feel that the Irish market is a good one for us. We will definitely look to use it again,” Neilson told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“It’s a great market for us because there are players who have played a lot of games at a younger age. They also have good attitudes and it’s easier for them to settle in over here. It’s a similar type of football in Ireland to what we have in Scotland.”

McEneff was a Premier Division and FAI Cup winner during his two-year spell at Shamrock Rovers, who he joined from hometown club Derry City in November 2018.

The 25-year-old midfielder could make his debut for Hearts when the Edinburgh club aim to stretch their Championship lead to 12 points with a win tonight at Ayr United.

Neilson added: “There are hungry boys over there who want to come over, do well, work hard and progress their career. That’s what we saw in McEneff and we’re delighted to get him in.

“We had a few targets in that central area and he was one of them. To get him over the line is brilliant.”

