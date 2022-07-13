England's demolition of Norway a standout result but Euro 2022 is still wide open

THE BIGGEST TALKING point of Euro 2022 so far? It has to be England’s 8-0 hammering of Norway, Monday night’s record win sending shockwaves around the tournament.

I was actually flying to the UK in the middle of the game, so I had updates coming through on my phone and I was trying to watch bits and pieces as I was getting off the plane. I was just getting the scoreline: 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0… I was in complete shock. I think it shocked everyone.

I genuinely don’t think anyone expected to see this type of scoreline at the Euros, nevermind in a game between two very high-ranked teams.

Norway are 11th on Fifa’s list, just three places below England. They’re a very good team, full of well-known players. I think they just got their whole defensive shape and tactics wrong, and were completely outclassed by England on the night. The Lionesses were superb, making every opportunity that presented itself count. Beth Mead was unquestionably their standout player, scoring a hat-trick. The Arsenal star is in top form at the moment and has been exceptional so far.

There was obviously a lot of hype around the hosts already, but that has hit new heights in the wake of Monday’s historic win. They’ll be thriving, It’s Coming Home and Sweet Caroline in full flow.

You can tell the excitement from social media alone, and you see the men’s team backing them all the way too, so that’s going to add a little bit more pressure. But I think they’re taking it all in and they’re probably going to try and capitalise on it.

Jordan Henderson turning up to Liverpool training repping England women's captain Leah Williamson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5jG6GFXRNr — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 7, 2022

Next up for Sarina Wiegman’s side is Northern Ireland at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday.

A 4-1 defeat to Norway and 2-0 loss to Austria means it’s been disappointing for the North so far, compounded by the unfortunate absence of injured striker Simone Magill. It’s been a tough welcome to their first major tournament, and there’s no doubt they’re going to find it even tougher against high-flying England on Friday.

That said, they have met in their World Cup qualifying group, so hopefully Kenny Shiels’ team can be a little more organised than Norway were and can set up tactics to limit England’s chances on goal. I do think it will be a great rivalry game to watch. You just don’t want it to go how the Norway game went.

Moving away from Group A and looking at the rest of the tournament, it’s safe to say it’s been very entertaining so far. I still think it’s wide open with several teams that could end up winning, after some other unexpected results.

Sweden and Netherlands’ 1-1 draw stands out, leaving Group C up in the air. Their games this evening, against Switzerland and Portugal respectively, will be crucial. The Dutch have shipped blows with top stars Vivianne Miedema and Jackie Groenen testing positive for Covid-19, while they’ve also had bad luck with injury, meaning some big losses.

Out of action: Vivianne Miedema. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Germany’s 4-0 win over Denmark also came as a bit of a shock, but the Danes got back on track with a 2-0 victory over Spain last night. The Germans, who were undoubtedly more clinical against Alexia Putellas-less Spain, have successfully topped Group B and I think they’ve dodged a bullet avoiding England in the quarter-finals so they’ll be happy with that.

The second-place showdown there between Spain and Denmark will be one to watch, the prize for the winners a last-eight spot against the hosts.

France have also impressed, getting off the mark in Group D with a 5-1 win over Italy. They’re serious contenders, but with the controversial absences of Eugénie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry, they’re lacking some key players in midfield.

It’s still very early days but I think my favourites to win probably remain the same: Germany, Sweden and England. France is another team I would put in the mix too. I did previously say Spain, I do think they’re still well in this but it’s more difficult to see now with them potentially playing England in the quarter-finals. That game would be a cracker.

It is hard to say who will play who in some of the other quarter-finals, but I do expect France to face either Sweden or Netherlands and whoever it is, it will definitely be another entertaining match-up between big contenders, with big players on show.

Alexandra Popp has starred for Germany. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot awards always get people talking, and Mead is one of many who has shone on the big stage so far. Alexandra Popp of Germany is another, a top player who scored her first Euros goals after missing the previous two tournaments due to injury. Then you have Spain’s midfield magician Aitana Bonmatí and Sweden’s great attacking force Fridolina Rolfö, two more standout stars.

No doubt many others will put their hands up over the coming days and weeks, with a long, long way to go yet. Some of these teams have only played one game, after all.

A much clearer picture of the knockout stages will form in due course, and that’s when the tournament will really come alive.

Things always go up a few notches come the quarter-finals, with plenty to look forward to.

And many, many more talking points to follow.

Over the course of Euro 2022, Republic of Ireland international and Florida State University star Heather Payne is writing a regular column for The42. You can read last week’s edition here.