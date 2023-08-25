Ireland international Heather Payne seals WSL move to Everton

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Heather Payne has joined Everton on a two-year deal.

Payne spent the past four seasons playing US college football with the Florida State Seminoles but now joins Ireland team-mate Courtney Brosnan on Merseyside.

The 23-year-old, who previously lined out for Bristol City in the Women’s Super League, said she is delighted to be returning to “one of the best leagues in the world”.

“I’m really excited to become an Everton player,” she told evertontv.

“This is a great club and one that has a track record of developing talent.

“I’ve always wanted to come back and play in England. I think it’s one of the best leagues in the world.

“I’m really glad to have this opportunity to come back and see what I can do. I can’t wait to get going.”

Toffees boss Brian Sorensen said he is “super happy” to make Payne his sixth summer signing ahead of the new WSL season, which Everton kick off at home to Brighton on 1 October.

“This summer we’ve gone for players who we feel have high potential but also have a level to come in and compete from day one, and Heather fits that criteria.

“The offensive side of her game, the way she dribbles with the ball, the speed she offers, it’s clear she’s an athlete.

He added: “I’m happy she chose us, and I think we can definitely help her to take the right steps in her development because she needs to challenge herself from a technical and tactical point of view.”