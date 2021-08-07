Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 7 August 2021
Advertisement

Brazilian middleweight steals gold medal with stunning late KO of world champion

Brazil’s Hebert Sousa was heading for defeat until he shocked Oleksandr Khyzhniak.

By AFP Saturday 7 Aug 2021, 12:19 PM
13 minutes ago 944 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5517471

UKRAINE’S TOP SEED Oleksandr Khyzhniak was ahead on the judges’ scorecards and appeared destined for gold in today’s men’s middleweight final at the Olympic Games, but was denied victory by a stunning, final-round knockout punch by Brazil’s Hebert Sousa.  

Sousa floored his opponent with a left flush on the cheek to send him flying to the floor with a thud.

The referee immediately waved the bout off, with Khyzhniak wobbly on his feet and looking groggy.

“I got lucky, I connected, it was a KO, I’m very pleased,” said the 23-year-old Sousa, who performed a capoeira dance in celebration.

However, Khyzhniak, 26, felt that he was hard done by and said that he could have continued.

“I did not understand it,” said the aggrieved silver medallist.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Galal Yafai said that he will enjoy light-hearted bragging rights over his boxing brothers after defeating Carlo Paalam to win flyweight Olympic gold on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Yafai, a former car-factory worker, won on split points in an enthralling contest against the Filipino to earn Britain’s first boxing gold in Tokyo.

Yafai’s older brothers, Kal and Gamal, are both established professionals. But neither ever won a Games medal, never mind a gold one.

In women’s boxing, Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey won the welterweight title for her country’s first Olympic gold medal in the sport.

There was also silver for compatriot Buse Naz Cakiroglu, beaten in the flyweight final by Bulgaria’s Stoyka Krasteva.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Yafai said that he will indulge in a little good-natured one-upmanship when he sees them.

“To be fair, we are normally supportive of each other and not argumentative,” said the new champion.

“They will be happy for me, like I would be for them.

“I might do it once or twice (brag to them) in future, but only on the joking side.”

Yafai said this will be the end of him as an Olympian, as he eyes a professional career, and wants to be a world champion one day.

 © – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie