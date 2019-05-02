This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg not included in Norway's World Cup squad

Hegerberg has not played for Norway since 2017 due to frustrations with the state of the women’s game there.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 May 2019, 11:43 AM
18 minutes ago 656 Views
Ada Hegerberg playing for Norway in 2017.

ADA HEGERBERG HAS been left out of the Norway squad for the Women’s World Cup.

The Lyon star, the winner of the first women’s Ballon d’Or last year, was expected to miss the tournament in France as she has not played international football since 2017.

Hegerberg has chosen not to play for her country since the European Championship of two years ago due to frustrations with the state of the women’s game in Norway.

The 23-year-old striker’s stance has stemmed from her belief that there is a lack of respect shown to female footballers in her country.

“We tried to solve it, we had meetings, but she decided not to play,” coach Martin Sjogren said to BBC World Service in February.

“As a coach, you need to focus on the players who want to be a part of the team and Ada doesn’t.

“We respect that, and we have been working hard with the other players and they have been doing a great job.”

The player’s sister, Andrine Hegerberg of Paris Saint-Germain, is also not in Norway’s 23-woman squad.

