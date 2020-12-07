BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 7 December 2020
Advertisement

Big blows for Ulster as Henderson and Burns ruled out of Toulouse clash

Wing Rob Lyttle is also sidelined after picking up a back injury.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 7 Dec 2020, 2:30 PM
16 minutes ago 313 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5291345
Henderson will be missing on Friday night.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Henderson will be missing on Friday night.
Henderson will be missing on Friday night.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that captain Iain Henderson will miss Friday night’s Champions Cup opener against Toulouse at Belfast due to the knee injury he sustained while on Ireland duty last weekend.

Henderson was forced off in the first half of Ireland’s win over Scotland on Saturday and will visit a knee specialist this week.

He will definitely miss the Toulouse tie and Ulster are now waiting to see how long he will be sidelined for.

In a further blow for Dan McFarland’s men, out-half Billy Burns – who has often captained the side in Henderson’s absence – is out of Friday night’s clash with the French side.

Burns picked up a groin injury during Ireland’s autumn Test run.

Wing Rob Lyttle will also be missing for the game at Kingspan Stadium after suffering a back injury in the recent Pro14 game against Edinburgh.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Louis Ludik [concussion], Luke Marshall [knee], Rob Baloucoune [hamstring], Will Addison [back], Angus Curtis [knee] and Tom Stewart [hamstring] all remain sidelined too.

Ulster did confirm better news earlier today when announcing that they will welcome 500 supporters to the Kingspan Stadium on Friday.

“Following the successful safe return of spectators to Guinness Pro14 home games in recent weeks, Ulster Rugby has continued to work closely with the IRFU, Belfast City Council and the Northern Ireland Executive to allow the maximum number of fans, within the current government restrictions, to attend the upcoming fixture. That current maximum permitted number is 500,” reads a statement from the province.

“All available tickets will be made accessible to #TogetherUlster Members only via an online ballot process.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie