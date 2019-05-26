This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 May, 2019
Liverpool want to be winning multiple trophies like Man City - Henderson

The midfielder is eager to see the club start winning numerous trophies every campaign to match the likes of Pep Guardiola’s side.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 May 2019, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago
JORDAN HENDERSON WANTS to see Liverpool emulate Manchester City and start winning multiple trophies every season.

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid this Saturday looking to secure their first piece of silverware since 2012.

City claimed a domestic treble this season, including the Premier League, a campaign after winning two trophies.

Henderson, whose side were beaten in last season’s Champions League final, is eager to see Jurgen Klopp’s men become similarly successful.

“City have won three trophies this year, and that’s where we want to be,” the Liverpool captain told reporters.

“We don’t want to be going for just one cup or title, we want to be winning more and more each year.

If you look at City, they don’t stop at one trophy, they are picking up two or three a season, and that’s something this club should really be doing. That’s the aim, anyway.”

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Anfield Liverpool fell just short of Premier League success, but have the chance to lift the Champions League trophy this Saturday. Source: Martin Rickett

City denied Liverpool in the Premier League this season, despite the Reds securing 97 points.

Henderson insisted his team had moved on and he hopes they can make the most of their European chance at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“We can’t change what happened in the Premier League now, but we can change what we do in the final,” he said.

I think we were all disappointed for a couple of days, but football changes so quickly and so does your focus. And there’s nothing better to make you focus than a Champions League final.

“This is obviously a big opportunity for us – and we really want to finish this season with a trophy.

“If that doesn’t happen, it will be really hard to take, but at the same time we can still look forward to what comes in the seasons ahead.”

The42 Team
