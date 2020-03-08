This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Henderson reveals Altior is facing an 'uphill battle' to be ready for Cheltenham

All had been set fair for a showdown with Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi on Wednesday.

By Press Association Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 4:27 PM
Altior was found to be lame on Sunday morning.
Image: Press Association
Image: Press Association

NICKY HENDERSON WILL do all he can to get Altior to the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase after revealing the brilliant two-miler was found to be lame on Sunday morning.

Altior suffered his first career defeat over jumps at Ascot in November, but bounced back on his return to his favoured two miles in the Game Spirit at Newbury last month.

All had been set fair for an eagerly-awaited showdown with Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

But Henderson told the PA news agency: “Unfortunately Altior was lame this morning, due to an old splint that has been dormant. It’s never bothered him before and typically it rears its ugly head now.

“We are working away and there’s lots we can do, we have two days, but it’s an uphill battle. We have the treadmill he can go on and it’s very cold water, which helps these things a lot.

“We have to keep going. We’re working away and we’ll either get lucky or we won’t.”

He added: “He was sound as a pound yesterday – you wouldn’t have seen a sounder horse.”

