Sunday 1 September, 2019
Mane and Salah 'spat' shrugged off by Liverpool captain Henderson

Sadio Mane was apparently angry with Mohamed Salah during Liverpool’s win at Burnley, but Jordan Henderson is not too concerned.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 3:53 PM
Subbed: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.
LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN Jordan Henderson thinks there will be no lasting repercussions to Sadio Mane’s furious outburst during the win over Burnley yesterday.

Mane seemed to be livid with team-mate Mohamed Salah after being substituted at Turf Moor, where the Reds claimed a 3-0 victory.

The Senegal forward was apparently angry at Salah for taking a shot moments earlier rather than setting up his team-mate for a simple finish.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said Mane was “completely fine” after the match and Henderson also saw little to be concerned about.

“I’ve seen it now and again. Sadio is fine, he’s a great lad. That’s just us pushing each other all the time. I think that’s important,” he said.

“We all want to do better, we all want to improve, but we’re really close and I think we can deal with that.

“I’m not sure [what set him off] to be honest. I couldn’t really understand at first, but then when he came in, he was laughing and joking.

“The most important thing was we got the result, Sadio knows that. He performed really well again. Him and Bobby [Roberto Firmino] were really big second ball. He had a fantastic game.

“Like I said, we want to push each other. We want to improve all the time, I quite like that now and again. I think we need it.”

A freakish Chris Wood own goal put Liverpool ahead before Mane and Firmino sealed a third win from three this season and a club-record 13th in a row in the Premier League.

Henderson, though, is not looking too far ahead despite their position at the top of the table.

“We want to win every week, we want to perform every week and that’s difficult because there are so many good sides in the Premier League and in Europe. It’s really hard,” he said.

“After the international break, the games come thick and fast. In the last couple of weeks, we’ve had a week building up to the games, which has helped us on the grass. We will need the full squad to be ready when we come back.

“For me it’s just about concentrating on what we need to do. We have been very mature in our performances, especially away from home. We want to continue that form, keep doing the right things, keep working hard as a team. If we do that, we can put on performances like that.”

The42 Team

